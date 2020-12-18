WVSports - WVU pulls out last-second win over Iowa State

West Virginia battled all night long and, when it mattered, came out ahead.

After guard Miles McBride knocked down two free throws in the game's final minute, the Mountaineers found themselves ahead of Iowa State and, following a defensive stop, victorious with the 70-65 win.

West Virginia (7-1) opened the game strong, building a lead up to seven at its peak. Yet, a handful of struggles allowed the Mountaineers to cough up the lead. Most noticeably, the team went a disappointing 7-of-13 from the foul line in the first half.

On the back of guard Rasir Bolton and his 13 points, Iowa State entered halftime laying claim to a small lead — 31-30.

Starting off the second half, West Virginia took the lead back — forcing a quick timeout from Iowa State. It was arguably one of the lone bright spots of the second half for West Virginia, at least early.

The Mountaineers struggled to advance, facing a deficit as high as nine, but a brief run halfway through the second half pushed West Virginia back into the game.

As the game neared its final minutes, West Virginia continued to stay alive. McBride knocked down the two free throws late, giving West Virginia the win.

McBride and Derek Culver led West Virginia in scoring, ending the night with 18 points. Two other Mountaineers scored in double figures: Oscar Tshiebwe with 12 and Taz Sherman with 10.

In addition to his offensive performance, Culver brought down a team-leading 12 rebounds, marking his fifth double-double in eight games this season.

For the first time since Dec. 6, the Mountaineers will hit the road as they take on the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday. The game will tip off at 9 p.m., and it will be televised on ESPNU.