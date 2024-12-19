WVU RB CJ Donaldson Jr. entering transfer portal

West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson Jr. is entering the transfer portal.

Donaldson had spent the last three seasons at WVU, originally coming to the Mountaineers as a tight end before bursting onto the scene against Pitt to open the 2022 season.

Donaldson dealt with injuries in each of his first two seasons at West Virginia but was able to play the full season in 2024.

He finished this year with 734 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. He added 14 catches for 104 yards and a score as well.

In his career, Donaldson totaled over 2,000 yards as well as 30 touchdowns on the ground across 32 games.

Max Olson of ESPN first reported the news.