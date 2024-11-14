WVU's Darian DeVries announces the signing of Braydon Hawthorne

West Virginia head basketball coach Darian DeVries has announced that Braydon Hawthorne has officially signed with the Mountaineer program.

Hawthorne is considered by many to be the top player in West Virginia in this class.

Hawthorne currently plays at Huntington Expression Prep in Huntington, West Virginia, under coach Arkell Bruce, where he’s putting up averages of 13 points and eight rebounds per game. He was previously at Woodrow Wilson High in Beckley.

Hawthorne was named MVP at the Dr. Pepper Classic and was a top standout at the Paul Biancardi Camp. He also plays for the Phenom United 25’.

“We are thrilled to welcome Braydon to our Mountaineer family,” DeVries said. “Braydon has tremendous upside and positional size at 6-foot-9 on the wing. His skill, shooting and length as well as being a 4.0 student and West Virginia native are things we valued in his recruitment. We are excited to help Braydon develop here on and off the court.”