West Virginia true freshman Jahiem White has been named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week after his 21-carry 204-yard performance against Cincinnati. White led the Mountaineers with an average of 9.7 yards per carry.

White amassed an impressive 204 rushing yards in their 42-21 victory over Cincinnati. This feat marks the highest rushing yardage by a Mountaineer since Justin Crawford's 209 yards against Baylor on December 3, 2016. White finished the day with 279 all-purpose yards, the highest since Winston Wright's 256 yards at Maryland in 2021, with 75 of those yards coming from one reception.

White was also the first West Virginia true freshman to eclipse 200 rushing yards since Dustin Garrison's 291 yards against Bowling Green in 2011. In this game, he also scored his first receiving touchdown for the season with a 75-yard catch in the second quarter, the longest for the Mountaineers since George Campbell's 83-yard touchdown reception against Baylor on October 31, 2019.

On the season, the York, Pa. native has 677 yards on 80 carries. His 8.2 yards per carry ranks him first in FBS.