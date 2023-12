West Virginia defender Hershey McLaurin intends to enter the transfer portal. McLaurin finished the regular season with 403 snaps and graded out at a solid 74.6 by PFF.com. From his SPEAR position, he collected 26 tackles and three passes broken up.

McLaurin confirmed his intentions from his personal account, but then deleted them.

"I have entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 1 year of eligibility remaining. Thank you WVU," it read.

He would have one year left at his next stop when he does officially enter the database and appeared in 23 times during his time in Morgantown.