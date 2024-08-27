Depth seems to be a common word for this West Virginia football team heading into the 2024 season and the tight end room is shaping up to be no different.

The Mountaineers return their top two tight end from last season in Kole Taylor and Treylan Davis but there are other faces in the room that carry different skillsets.

"I’m very comfortable with the room. We returned a lot from last year just in terms of snap count with both Kole and Treylan and everybody in the room that’s been here has taken a step from this time last year. That includes guys like Will Dixon and Noah [Braham]. You added two pieces with Jack Sammarco out of high school and Greg Genross out of the JUCO ranks. We’re all just trying to take a step and I would say they’ve done that," WVU tight end coach Blaine Stewart said. "Our charge has been how can we a dd value to the team as I always say and then just find a role on special teams so when we have guys in uniform they’re helping in some capacity and I think everybody has taken steps to do that top down."

Taylor is the headline-grabbing name of the bunch after he led WVU in receptions last season. Taylor stands out on the field at 6-foot-7 but the goal for him was body maintenance in the offseason.

"I think Kole took a major step in the offseason physically. His body does look different, he’s really added to his lower body strength and just overall mass. He did a great job with his body composition this summer, the nutritionists were very pleased with his execution of their plan. Kole has always had dynamic ball skills for a big guy but I’ve been very pleased with what I’ve seen with him in the run game and obviously the experience he’s shown going into his fifth year of playing football. Obviously he’s got his COVID year from his freshman year so this is his fifth year playing," Stewart said. "I’m very pleased where Kole is schematically, general defense understanding and it’s been nice to see his growth in his overall strength that’s translated to every part of his game."

Behind Taylor is Treylan Davis who recorded 383 snaps last season which ranked inside the top-15 of all guys on WVU's offense. Davis was used more as a blocking tight end but his consistency has shown throughout camp thus far.

"Treylan’s done a great job. Coach [Neal] Brown praised him today in our team meeting for a guy that’s had a very quiet camp if you will but he’s done everything we’ve asked, continued to be a leader in the run game, pass protection and the ball has found him a little bit. I’m very pleased where Treylan is, it’s his fourth year in the program and his body looks like a fourth-year player," Stewart said. "He’s been in great shape, he’s really done a nice job expanding on what we’ve asked him to do. I’m very pleased with Treylan and he’s done an excellent job also with the intangible things like leadership and putting his toughness on display for other guys to follow. I’m very pleased where Treylan is on his personal approach."

Behind those top two guys is a mix of options for Stewart that all bring different things to the table. There is Noah Braham, Will Dixon, Greg Genross and Jack Sammarco in the tight end room who all have gotten better and shown things to Stewart this year.

Braham redshirted last season and is a Morgantown native going to University High. Stewart said he's a guy who has done a lot for his body and personal growth over the past year.

"Noah’s biggest thing is he didn’t play tight end a year and a half ago. Noah’s done great, he’s probably 245-plus and he’s really taken the charge, led by Treylan Davis, to be very physical. Noah has done a great job of putting his face in the fan and doing a good job creating space when he run blocks," Stewart said. "Made a couple nice plays in the pass game too which is more probably natural to him but he’s done a really good job taking the step up of physicality that is necessary and has done good jobs on special teams units like kickoff return and punt rush. We’re excited about the steps Noah has taken and whenever his number is called I think he’s trending in the direction to be a productive player for us whenever that may be."

Dixon played in five games last season, playing some on offense and special teams.

"I think Will Dixon since January has done everything we’ve asked as a program. He’s gained weight, he’s probably 243-244 pounds when he was playing last year at 229. He didn’t hit 230 (pounds) until probably December of last year so he’s committed himself to the physical requirement of the position. He’s done an excellent job too of becoming more comfortable in the offense both at the Y tight end position and the H tight end position where if something happens in a pinch I can just put him in where last year we couldn’t do that. I think he’s done a really good job, he’s shown flashes. He’s a 20 MPH GPS guy at 6-foot-4, 240. I think he’s done an excellent job of taking the natural step that is a third-year player. He’s made contested catches, he’s made point-of-attack blocks," Stewart said.

For Dixon there is still a learning curve taking place as Stewart referenced WVU's recent scrimmage where there were a couple of plays Dixon wishes he could have back.

"There’s still plenty of things to clean up, he had two blocks in the scrimmage he’d love to have back but it was exposure to a new position and now he sees it and hopefully won’t make the same mistake. I think Will’s done a really good job showing he can help us at some point and maybe find a role on special teams as well," Stewart said.

There is then Genross who is a transfer from the junior college ranks that has a high ceiling but is still developing to this higher level of football.

"Greg has a very dynamic skillset. He’s got extraordinary length, he’s got great movement skills, he runs fast on the GPS, he’s shown the ability to high-point the football. I think realistic expectations for Greg is to help us at some point this season. I never want to put a timeline on it because then if it doesn’t happen I don’t want to look like the bad guy. I just think we’ve added a very dynamic piece to our offense that’s going to be here two years based off his eligibility," Stewart said.

"We’re excited to coach him, we’re excited to bring him along, just on everyone’s timeline is different. He will help us at some point in the future and I’m excited when he does because you see flashes of Ooh that looks a little different. So we’re excited about him and hopefully he can find a role on special teams, find a role in a certain package and build upon that as we move through a 12-13-14 game opportunity which is what we’re hunting."

Last but not least is Sammarco who has had his name come up a couple of times throughout fall camp despite only being a true freshman.

"Jack has done a great job. Off the field, Jack is a lovable character. I feel guys really enjoy spending time around Jack. He’s done a really good job maximizing his natural frame," Stewart said.

"Jack is a big kid and he’s gotten over the 250-pound mark which has been critical to the position so his body is still not done changing but Jack is a very smart young man. If you coach him on something once he doesn’t make the same mistake and Jack does a really good job of if you put him in there of just trying to execute to the best of his ability and he’s done that. I think Jack has a really bright future for whether it’s the next 4-5 years, I think he’s going to be a key piece to what we do on offense."



