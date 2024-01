Durojaiye transferred to West Virginia from Kentucky for the 2023 season. He appeared in 13 games this season and had 23 tackles with 6 tackles for a loss.

West Virginia defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye is in the portal Rivals has learned.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @zachanderson_11

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok