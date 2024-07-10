The 2024 NBA Draft is recent history and with that is the first few mock drafts for next year.

The Athletic released their 2025 NBA mock draft and West Virginia's Tucker DeVries makes the list.

DeVries is slotted at No. 37 overall, landing within the first few picks of the second round.

This will be DeVries' first season at WVU. He came to the Mountaineers with his father, Darian, who is the head coach for WVU men's basketball.

Both come from Drake, where Tucker was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons, as well as the MVC Tournament Most Outstanding Player in each of those two seasons as well.

Last season, DeVries averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season. He shot 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range.

He was also the only Division I player to average at least 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

DeVries' height and versatility on the court is what makes him attractive as an NBA talent. He stands at 6-foot-7, and can do multiple things on the basketball court.