WVU's Tyrin Bradley named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

West Virginia's Tyrin Bradley wreaked havoc against Kansas on Saturday and now he's been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Bradley finished with seven total tackles, an interception, one tackle for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble. The forced fumble came on the final play of the game essentially as Bradley stripped Kansas QB Jalon Daniels while sacking him and Bradley recovered his own fumble to seal the win for the Mountaineers.

Bradley is in his second season with WVU. The interception was the second of his career, with the first coming last year in WVU's bowl game.

Bradley and the Mountaineers are on a bye week this week and Bradley is the second Mountaineer to earn Big 12 weekly honors this season, joining TJ Jackson who was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after his performance against Pitt.