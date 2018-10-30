WVU still in hot pursuit of WR Jennings
Highland Springs (Va.) wide receiver Ali Jennings is enjoying his senior season.
It appears that college recruiters are, too.
Jennings, 6-foot-2, 186 pounds, had previously narrowed his list of schools to a top eight that included West Virginia, Michigan State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Temple, Toledo and James Madison but a number of new programs have started to jump into the mix.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news