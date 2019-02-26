SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia (11-17, 3-12) snapped its five-game losing streak with a thrilling 104-96 triple overtime win over TCU (18-10, 6-9) Tuesday night in Morgantown.

Tuesday night's back-and-forth contest was filled with plenty of thrilling action and lead changes as West Virginia and TCU battled it out for three overtimes, ending with West Virginia outscoring TCU, 16-8, during triple overtime.

Derek Culver and Jordan McCabe combined for 47 points for West Virginia as J.D. Miller scored 24 points for TCU.

TCU got on the board first with a layup from Alex Robinson as West Virginia committed two early turnovers. Jermaine Haley then tied the game up at 2-2 with a layup that was assisted by Culver.

Andrew Gordon gave West Virginia the lead with his first basket of the night before TCU went on a 6-0 run to take an 8-4 lead. McCabe responded with five consecutive points to regain the lead for the Mountaineers by a point.

Back-and-forth scoring occurred over the next several minutes, but the Mountaineers were able to build a six-point lead with just over three minutes left until halftime thanks to a quick 7-2 run that was capped off by a three-pointer from Chase Harler.

The two teams exchanged baskets again to end the half and West Virginia would go into the locker room with a 36-30 halftime lead. West scored four of the team’s final six first half points while the other two came from freshman walk-on Taevon Horton.

West, McCabe and Haley each scored a team-high seven first half points for the Mountaineers while each team committed seven turnovers. The Mountaineers also finished the first half shooting 47 percent from the field to TCU’s 43 percent.

TCU opened the second half on a 9-2 run to regain the lead at 39-38 less than two minutes into the half.

West Virginia answered back with back-to-back baskets from Haley and Culver to take a three-point lead, but Miller would knock down a three-pointer to tie the game up at 42 with 14:40 remaining.



A three-point play from Culver made it a three-point game in favor of the Mountaineers again before Kouat Noi answered with a three-pointer of his own to tie the game up at 45.



Kendric Davis then regained the lead for TCU with a fast break layup. A three-pointer from Emmitt Matthews and jump shot from Culver then put West Virginia ahead by a score of 50-47.



The Mountaineers later extended their lead to six points with a jumper from McCabe and Harler’s second three-pointer of the game.



West Virginia and TCU exchanged baskets over the next few minutes as the Mountaineers held a 63-62 lead over the Horned Frogs with just over three minutes remaining in the game.

A three-pointer from McCabe assisted by Harler then extended West Virginia's lead to four points near the two-minute mark as an offensive foul was then called on TCU's Noi. A pair of free throws from West then made it a 68-62 game in favor of the Mountaineers.

TCU moved closer with a three-pointer from Miller to cut its deficit down to just three points with a 1:20 left to go. The Horned Frogs then tied the game up at 68 with a three-pointer from Bane with less than a minute left.

On West Virginia's next offensive possession, the Mountaineers were whistled for a shot clock violation which gave the ball back to TCU and on the final possession of regulation, the Horned Frogs turned the ball over. This led to McCabe taking a last-second shot for the win which fell short, bringing the game to overtime.

A Miller layup got the scoring started which was answered by a three-pointer from West which gave the Mountaineers a 71-70 lead. A pair of Culver free throws gave West Virginia a three-point lead which was then trimmed down to one after a layup from Robinson. A layup from Noi then helped TCU regain the lead at 74-73 at the 2:01 mark in overtime.

Culver's eighth field goal of the night put the score at 75-74 in favor of the Mountaineers before a free throw from Robinson tied the game up at 75-all. A turnover from West Virginia then led to fast break layup from R.J. Nembhard, giving TCU a 77-75 lead with 56.5 seconds left in overtime.

Harler scored another basket that was assisted by Culver to tie the up at 77 with less than 30 seconds remaining. West Virginia came up with a defensive stop, but again, a last-second shot from McCabe fell short as the game advanced to a second overtime.

Noi fouled out to begin double overtime but McCabe missed two free throws which kept the game deadlocked at 77-all. Culver broke the tie by making 1-of-2 free throws over a minute in to give West Virginia a 78-77 lead. McCabe then converted on a three-point play to extend West Virginia's lead to four points at 81-77.

A basket from Miller cut the Mountaineers' lead down to two points, but McCabe answered the call again by nailing a three-pointer to make it a five-point game in favor of the Mountaineers.

However, five straight points from Miller tied the game up at 84-all with less than two minutes to go in double overtime.

McCabe knocked down a couple free throws to give West Virginia a two-point lead and a traveling call on Miller on TCU's next possession gave West Virginia the ball back. Culver was then called for charging which marked his third foul of the game.

Nembhard later made 1-of-2 free throws to bring TCU to within a point of West Virginia. He was then called for a defensive foul which led to Haley making two free throws, giving the Mountaineers an 88-85 lead.

Again, TCU answered the call and tied the game up with a three-pointer from Nembhard with less than 30 seconds left in double overtime.

On West Virginia's next offensive possession, a jump ball was called which gave TCU the ball back with 4.9 seconds left. On this possession, TCU Miller stepped out of bounds, but the game would go into a third overtime after Culver last-second shot fell just short.

After a basket from McCabe, TCU took a one-point lead with a jumper from Bane and free throw from Robinson. West then managed to nail a three-pointer and Haley connected a jumper to give the Mountaineers a 95-91 lead. A Harler three-pointer then gave West Virginia a seven-point lead with less than two minutes remaining in triple overtime.

West Virginia then got a defensive stop and Haley made one-of-two free throws to make it a 99-91 advantage for the Mountaineers.

Another three-pointer from Nembhard brought TCU to within six points of West Virginia, but from there, the Mountaineers were able to put the game away with free throws and won their third conference game of the season.

The Mountaineers will be back on the road to face Oklahoma this Saturday for a 2 p.m. ET tip-off.