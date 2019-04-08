Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-08 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WVU TE Wesco lets his tape do the talking, but others taking notice

Ucnljlaucpajvpaim0gr
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

It wasn’t a straight line for Musselman High School to potential NFL Draft pick for Trevon Wesco.

The one-time all-state quarterback and basketball player for the Applemen has blossomed into one of the most intriguing tight end prospects available in this April’s draft.

It's been a development that nobody, outside Wesco could have seen coming.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}