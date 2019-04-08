WVU TE Wesco lets his tape do the talking, but others taking notice
It wasn’t a straight line for Musselman High School to potential NFL Draft pick for Trevon Wesco.
The one-time all-state quarterback and basketball player for the Applemen has blossomed into one of the most intriguing tight end prospects available in this April’s draft.
It's been a development that nobody, outside Wesco could have seen coming.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news