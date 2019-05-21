West Virginia is attempting to re-establish itself in the Garden State in a big way in this recruiting cycle as well as future ones as well.

With the shift in coaching staffs, the Mountaineers have been aggressive mining for talent already extending offers to over two dozen prospects in the current recruiting cycle and many more than that in future classes.

Head coach Neal Brown and company have multiple coaches patrolling the state with running backs coach Chad Scott taking on a large portion of South and Central New Jersey and tight ends coach Travis Trickett recruiting the northern part of the state for the Big 12 program.

That’s a lot of manpower in one state but New Jersey has proven to be a talent-rich area not far from home that the program has been able to tap into in the past.