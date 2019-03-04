Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie running back Lamy Constant came into his trip to West Virginia expecting to see some nice things, but what he did find has now likely become the benchmark in his recruitment.

Constant, 6-foot, 190-pounds, arrived on campus around noon and was the last player to leave around 9 p.m. after spending an entire day familiarizing himself with the school and the coaching staff.

Needless to say, it was a success.