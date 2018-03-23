West Virginia’s season came to an end Friday night as the fifth-seeded Mountaineers (26-11) fell in the Sweet 16 to top-seeded Villanova (33-4) by a score of 90-78 in Boston. This marks the second straight season in which West Virginia’s season ended in the Sweet 16.

A physical battle from start to finish saw multiple runs and lead changes, but in the end, Villanova outlasted the Mountaineers thanks to a big second half run and foul trouble on West Virginia's side.

Senior guard Daxter Miles Jr., who fouled out late in the game, led West Virginia with 16 points and junior guard Jalen Brunson led Villanova with 27 points.

Omari Spellman drained a three-pointer 11 seconds into the game and gave Villanova an early 3-0 lead. The two teams would trade baskets until a three-pointer from Miles tied the game up at five.

The Wildcats would then go on a 7-0 run to take a 12-5 lead at the 16:59 mark in the first half, highlighted by Mikal Bridges’ five points. Senior guard Jevon Carter ended Villanova’s run with his first jump shot of the game which turned into a three-point play, bringing the Mountaineers within four points.

West Virginia would climb back into it with a three-pointer from sophomore Lamont West and then tied the game at 22 after a steal from Miles that turned into a dunk from sophomore forward Sagaba Konate that was assisted by Carter.

Villanova then regained the lead with a dunk from Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, but Carter would give West Virginia its first lead of the game at 25-24 with his first three-pointer of the game. Carter though would go to the bench after picking up his second foul and was replaced by sophomore James “Beetle” Bolden, who picked up two quick fouls early in the first half.

Carter later checked back in, but the Wildcats would regain the lead with a 6-0 run that included five straight free throws. The Mountaineers then answered back with an 8-0 run which included six free throws and a layup from West to take a 33-30 lead with 5:15 left until halftime.

Brunson then helped the Wildcats regain the lead again with two three-pointers. He was fouled on the second one by West Virginia freshman Teddy Allen, which then turned into a four-point play and a 37-35 lead for Villanova.

The back-and-forth first half action continued and Villanova took a 44-42 lead heading into the locker room.

West Virginia finished the first half shooting 48 percent from the field to Villanova's 52 percent and forced nine turnovers. The Mountaineers committed eight turnovers themselves, but held an 18-14 advantage on the boards. A key difference in the first half came at the free throw line as Villanova shot 8-of-9 from the line to West Virginia’s 8-of-12.

Miles led West Virginia with 11 points in the first 20 minutes and Brunson scored 16 for Villanova.

Eric Paschall hit a three-pointer to extend Villanova’s lead to five points, but West Virginia would respond with an 8-0 run and led 50-47 less than five minutes into the second half. During this run, the Wildcats were held scoreless for over four minutes and missed six straight field goals.

West Virginia extended its lead to 52-47 with a layup from junior forward Esa Ahmad, Spellman would end the run with a three-pointer to bring Villanova within two points. Fouls began to become a factor for the Mountaineers as Miles picked up his fourth foul of the night and Carter and Konate each picked up their third.

A pair of free throws from Spellman would then tie the game at 52, but Ahmad would dran his first three-pointer of the game to give West Virginia a 55-52 lead at the 12:26 mark. Villanova narrowed West Virginia’s lead to one point, but a three-pointer from Bolden and a steal and layup from Carter gave the Mountaineers a 60-54 lead with 11:04 left to play.

West Virginia’s six-point lead would soon vanish with an 11-0 run from Villanova as the Wildcats took a 65-60 lead. That lead would increase to 73-64 at the 6:45 mark in the second half. After a Konate dunk, Brunson would make his third three-pointer of the game to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 76-66.

Miles later hit is third three-pointer of the game to bring West Virginia within seven points, but the Mountaineers were unable to slow down Villanova during the game's final minutes as the Wildcats sealed the game with free throws.