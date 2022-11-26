As the Mountaineers failed to qualify for a bowl game in what was an up and down season, though a mostly disappointing one for Mountaineer Nation, they were able to provide fans with one last chance to celebrate after getting the win in their season closer.

Despite opening the first drive of the game with a 21 yard completion, OSU failed put together a first down drive and was forced to punt.

Garrett Greene got the start over JT Daniels once again, but following two first down drives, was sacked for a loss of eleven yards. A delay of game penalty capped it off, forcing the Mountaineers to punt.

OSU went three and out due to a sack by Lee Kpogpa for a loss of seven. WVU capitalized, with quarterback Garrett Greene scoring on a 36 yard rush on the first play of the drive.

The Cowboys went three and out for the second time in a row, aided by another Lee Kpogpa sack, to give the Mountaineers a chance to put together another scoring drive.

Nicco Marchiol came into the game at quarterback for West Virginia, but was unable to put together a successful drive, giving the ball back to the Cowboys.

Both teams went three and out, but the Cowboys finally found some success with a 32 yard pass to Brennan Presley.

The quarter came to a close mid OSU possession, at a score of 7-0, West Virginia.

Oklahoma State got their first score on the first play of the second quarter, on a four yard rushing touchdown by Brennan Presley.

West Virginia tried to counter with a 35 yard rush from Greene, but it was called back due to a holding call, ending the drive.

OSU’s drive came to a halt without any points, after quarterback Garret Rangel was sacked for a loss of nine. They got the ball back quickly though, as Garrett Greene threw an interception on the first play of WVU’s drive.

Neither team was able to find success in their next drive, but it would be OSU who would score next, who put in a 22 yard field goal to take the lead.

The half came to a close with the Cowboys up 10-7. Garrett Greene’s rushing was the only source of success in the first half offensively for West Virginia, as they only put up a meager 48 passing yards.

WVU went for it on fourth and one on their own 20 yard line and Nicco Marchiol completed a 15 yard pass to Sam James to continue the first drive of the second half. Jaylen Anderson scored a 54 yard rushing touchdown on the next play to take the lead for West Virginia.

OSU was forced to punt and Preston Fox returned the ball 69 yards to the eight yard line, but it was called back due to an offsides call. Jaylen Anderson started off the drive with a 15 yard rush however, and on the next play, found the endzone for his second consecutive 50+ yard rushing touchdown.

The Cowboys countered with a 38 yard field goal to put the score at 21-13.

The Mountaineers failed to convert on fourth down and Oklahoma State capitalized, scoring a 23 yard touchdown on a rush by Ollie Gordon to bring the Cowboys within two.

WVU failed to make anything of their next drive, but got back possession after Dante Stills recovered a fumble. They went three and out however, but got the ball back again after OSU did the same, and added three more points to their lead on a 34 yard field goal by Casey Legg.

Oklahoma went for it on 4th and three to try to close the gap with under two minutes to play, but failed to convert.

West Virginia went three and out, giving OSU another chance to take the lead with a minute and a half remaining. The West Virginia defense held strong though, giving up zero yardage to force a turnover on downs.

The Mountaineers let the clock expire to come away with a 24-19 victory.



















