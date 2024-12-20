WVU WR Hudson Clement entering transfer portal

West Virginia wide receiver Hudson Clement is entering the transfer portal.

Clement, a native of Martinsburg, W.Va., is entering the portal according to Pete Nakos of On3Sports. WVSports.Com confirmed the news of Clement entering the portal.

Clement burst onto the scene as a walk-on last season, scoring three touchdowns in WVU's win over Duquesne. He would earn a scholarship after the game.

Clement then was WVU's top receiver this season, catching 51 passes for 741 yards and five touchdowns. Clement had 11 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns against Memphis in WVU's bowl game earlier this week.

Clement finishes his career at West Virginia having played in 23 total games, catching 73 passes for 1,221 yards, and nine touchdowns.