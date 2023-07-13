Commissioner Brett Yormark declared the Big 12 open for business last season but when it came to the topic of expansion a year later, he took a much more reserved approach.

Yormark was asked about the question about expansion in regard to the league and admitted that it feels as if he has been discussing the topic for a year.

The second-year commissioner did clarify that his statements regarding the now widely known phrase meant that the league was going to explore all possibilities to increase revenue and diversify the league instead of being disruptive.

And to the credit of Yormark, the league did hit on those avenues in a number of different methods especially when it comes to extending the media rights deal with ESPN and FOX through the 2031 season. That deal will pay each of the 12 institutions in the league around $32 million each.

That agreement is expected to be heavy on the linear side, while there also will be a digital component. The league has explored the possibility of football games being played Thursday or Friday as well, but it was important for the Big 12 to secure that deal to provide both stability and clarity.

But when it came to the topic of expansion in itself, Yormark admitted that he wasn’t going to be discussing the issue at the podium for the league’s media days.

“We have a plan. And we have a plan for expansion. I'm not really going to address it today. Hopefully we can execute that plan sooner, rather than later,” he said.

Yormark doubled down that he was completely comfortable with the current 12-team composition of the league but if opportunities presented themselves it would be explored.

Yormark was asked about possible additions, and he said that conversations will be considered as long as those teams create value and align with the goals and objectives of the league. The same can be said for those teams that aren’t currently residing in a non-power five league.

“If within the value equation there is alignment power five or non-power five, we’ll look to pursue it,” he said.

Yormark made it clear that when it comes to the pecking order of the Big 12 within the rest of the power five leagues, he doesn’t see it as competing with other conferences. Instead, the focus is on the Big 12 becoming the best version of itself to put themselves in the best position.

Yormark also somewhat walked back a previous comment where he suggested that 14-team composition was perhaps the best route for the league in the future. It will function that way this coming season, but Texas and Oklahoma will depart for the SEC bringing the total back to 12.

“It’s not about chasing a number it’s all about creating value for membership,” he said.