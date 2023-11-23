The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has squared off on several instances with Baylor.

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Baylor players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Baylor were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

Advertisement

When West Virginia was searching for a transfer portal tight end during the winter, Roberts was a name that was on the radar for the program although the recruitment never really got off the ground. He was never formally offered by the Mountaineers and didn't take a visit. Committed to Baylor after visiting there and Arkansas. Spent three seasons at North Texas where he appeared in 37 games and hauled in 43 catches for 541 yards and three touchdowns during that time.

Barrington left BYU looking for a new destination and while West Virginia never formally offered an offensive lineman with his experience made for an interesting fit. Did not take a visit to West Virginia and eventually committed to Baylor where he could play with his brother and close out his career. A highly experienced lineman.

West Virginia offered Klopfenstein but things never really got off the ground outside that between the two. While the Mountaineers made their interest known, the talented tight end did not take a visit and committed to Baylor in the spring prior to his senior year. He is a true freshman this fall and is an intriguing option moving forward.

---------- • Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot. • SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting. • Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel • Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan •Like us on Facebook