The West Virginia Mountaineers football program and BYU haven't crossed paths much in recruiting.

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current BYU players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Cougars were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

Suamataia was one of the top players in the entire country in the 2021 recruiting class and while West Virginia offered the interest pretty much started and stopped there. He would never take a visit to campus and eventually committed to Oregon. He played in one game there before transferring to BYU and he played in all 12 games making a start in each of them for the Cougars. Returns as one of the key pieces up front.

West Virginia offered Bowers in the 2023 class along with a long list of other schools but was never able to get a visit and wasn't really in the picture for his services. Signed with BYU after taking official visits to Arizona and Washington.

