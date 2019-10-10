You might remember these Cyclones when they were WVU football targets
WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Iowa State players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they have turned out in college.
So without any further waiting, which Cyclones were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?
West Virginia offered Knipfel but never had a chance in this one as the offensive line prospect was overlooked out of high school and spent a full semester at Iowa Western C.C. with the hopes of getting an offer from the Cyclones. The Iowa native got just that and it didn't take him long to commit to the program becoming a late addition to the 2017 class for Matt Campbell. Perhaps even more impressive is that he assumed one of the starting roles in his first season on campus and that has carried over for the past two seasons as a very reliable option for the Cyclones up front.
