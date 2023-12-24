Advertisement

The son of former Mountaineers running back Jon Jones, JJ received what he called at the time a "dream offer," from West Virginia after an impressive camp performance during the summer of 2019. And while the Mountaineers would hang around in his recruitment for most of the process, Jones would commit to North Carolina in May of 2020. Jones has appeared in games over the past three seasons, but took a big jump this year with 42 grabs for 658 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Tallahassee native started his career at Florida State where he posted 210 tackles, six sacks, 19 TFL, five forced fumbles and two pass breakups during his four years on the field. But elected to enter the transfer portal last winter and took official visits to West Virginia, North Carolina and Cincinnati before signing with the Tar Heels. He has appeared in 12 games this year and racked up 24 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his first year with the ACC program.

West Virginia offered Maye early on in his recruitment in fact they were the second school to extend a scholarship offer after his freshman season after Tennessee. Maye even made a visit to check out Morgantown and had strong interest due to the offense under Dana Holgorsen and his connection to Will Grier. But it never really advanced past that and he would end up at North Carolina where he has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Maye tossed for over 3,600 yards and 24 touchdowns this season and will hear his name called very early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

West Virginia kicked the tires on the Kent State transfer but it never really advanced much past that point. He signed with North Carolina and after being ruled ineligible to start the year was eventually able to suit up. He has 41 catches for 699 yards and 7 touchdowns as one of the most productive pass catchers on the roster.

West Virginia offered Chatman but wasn't able to get him to campus. That pretty much ended the pursuit of the talented athlete before it really ever got off the ground. Signed with Virginia Tech and had a productive career before transferring to North Carolina. He has 17 tackles and a pair of interceptions this season in his final year.

Fox was a target for West Virginia in the 2019 recruiting class with then cornerbacks coach Doug Belk serving as the lead. However, North Carolina surged ahead in his recruitment over fellow finalists Iowa and Georgia Tech and he would sign with the Tar Heels. Has played four seasons for the ACC program and this year has 15 tackles and 0.5 a tackle for loss while seeing action in all 12 games.

West Virginia offered Harvey in the 2023 cycle and there were some ties considering his father Jamien played linebacker for the program in the early 2000’s. The Mountaineers efforts were led by wide receivers coach Tony Washington but it didn't lead to much after that as he would collect a long list of offers and eventually commit to the Tar Heels. He has appeared in one game this season as a true freshman.

Campbell took an official visit to West Virginia in June and there was some momentum trending in the program's direction led by the efforts of defensive line coach AJ Jackson and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz. But Campbell would also visit North Carolina and that's where he would sign his letter of intent after committing in August. Enrolled early in Chapel Hill and has appeared in 10 games with 10 tackles and a sack.

West Virginia extended a scholarship offer to Paysour but things never really got off the ground between the two parties. He appeared in 5 games this past year with 22 catches for 282 yards and 3 touchdowns but suffered a broken foot that sidelined him.

West Virginia joined a long list of programs that extended Harrell a scholarship offer led by the efforts of quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan. But because of that rush of interest, the Mountaineers weren't able to get a visit and he would sign with North Carolina over schools like Michigan and Arizona State where he also visited. Redshirted in his first season and has attempted 6 passes this year, completing 4 of those for 71 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 50 more yards and a score.

West Virginia offered Atkinson but couldn't make a dent on his recruitment and he instead would commit to the Tar Heels in the summer before his senior year. He has appeared in 12 games with 19 tackles and 3.5 sacks this season.

West Virginia offered Ritzie, but never really moved the needle in his recruitment and he would eventually sign with North Carolina in the summer prior to his senior year. He has appeared in 38 games since joining the Tar Heels and has 23 tackles and 0.5 a sack.

West Virginia offered Hampton but it didn't go much further than that. He has had a productive career in Chapel Hill and this season has rushed for 1,442 yards and 15 touchdowns as he has lived up to his billing.

West Virginia tried to get involved with Billups led by then wide receivers coach Tony Washington but wasn't able to get him to campus for an official visit. He would commit to North Carolina and he has yet to record any statistics this season.

West Virginia offered Shaw, a five-star prospect, out of high school but things didn't really get past that point and he would end up signing with the Tar Heels. He has appeared in 10 games this season for North Carolina recording 11 tackles.

West Virginia offered Cowan but he signed with Ohio State out of high school and then transferred back to his home state of North Carolina. He has 3 tackles and a sack across five games.

West Virginia offered Culliver early in the process, but didn't stick around long and he would eventually sign with home state North Carolina. He has one catch for 41 yards and a touchdown on the year.

West Virginia recruited Allen and even extended a scholarship offer but he never made a visit and had other schools higher on his list including North Carolina. He has not recorded any statistics during his time with the Tar Heels football program.

West Virginia offered Murphy in the 2020 recruiting class but never really got any traction. Signed with his home state North Carolina and has appeared in 51 games and this year has 23 tackles and a sack.