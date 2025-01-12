Youngstown State OL transfer Minor excited about returning home

That led the Clarksburg native back to his home state with a guaranteed roster spot on the West Virginia football team.

Minor, 6-foot-5, 315-pounds, spent two seasons with the Penguins but elected to enter the transfer portal in order to see what options where out there.

Youngstown State transfer offensive lineman Wyatt Minor wanted to take a chance on himself.

“To wear the gold and blue means the world to me,” he said.

A 4.0 student, Minor is excited for the chance to come in and earn his opportunity with the Mountaineers along the offensive line in his home state.

“To have the opportunity to be back home with my people and represent them is a blessing,” he said.

During his time with the Penguins, Minor appeared in one game but is excited for the chance to work. The coaching staff was impressed with his size, flexibility and mobility on the offensive line.

“Coach Rodriguez’s message to me was to come in and work my tail off and that everyone will get a fair shake,” he said.

Minor will have three seasons of eligibility remaining in his career.