West Virginia has had a spree of scholarship offers going out in the Peach State and one of those to receive one from the Mountaineers is Camilla (Ga.) Mitchell County 2020 athlete James Thomas.

Thomas, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, already holds scholarships offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan and several others but the Mountaineers became the latest after stopping through during the contact period and informing his head coach of the news.