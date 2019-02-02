2021 athlete Crowdus couldn't stop smiling after WVU offer
Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2021 wide receiver Dekel Crowdus had never given much thought to West Virginia prior to this week but that could be changing in a major way.
That’s because the Mountaineers became the third program to extend a scholarship offer to the sophomore joining Kentucky and Western Michigan.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news