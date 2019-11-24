Akron (Oh.) Hoban 2021 defensive end Darryl Peterson has already been to West Virginia for a visit during the spring and now he has the offer from the Mountaineers to match.

Peterson, 6-foot-3, 235-pounds, traveled to Morgantown for the annual Gold-Blue game and left impressed with the atmosphere considering the circumstances.

“It’s great. The fans are great. For it to be spring game it was packed, jam-packed with a lot of fans,” he said. “The tailgates and all of that, it seemed super cool and I just liked how the fans came out.”