2021 DE Peterson has been to WVU, now planning to return after offer

Peterson plans to make a return visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Peterson plans to make a return visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Akron (Oh.) Hoban 2021 defensive end Darryl Peterson has already been to West Virginia for a visit during the spring and now he has the offer from the Mountaineers to match.

Peterson, 6-foot-3, 235-pounds, traveled to Morgantown for the annual Gold-Blue game and left impressed with the atmosphere considering the circumstances.

“It’s great. The fans are great. For it to be spring game it was packed, jam-packed with a lot of fans,” he said. “The tailgates and all of that, it seemed super cool and I just liked how the fans came out.”

