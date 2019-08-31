West Virginia is hosting some talented 2020 basketball targets this weekend but the Mountaineers have gotten a head start on the following class with the commitment of Akron (Oh.) 2021 guard Seth Wilson.

Wilson, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 assists per game during the 2018 season and received an offer from West Virginia in June.

A combo guard, Wilson kicks off the 2021 class with a quality prospect that can score off the bounce as well as be a threat on with his jump shot.

In addition to West Virginia he also held offers from Ohio, Kent State and Akron.

Wilson is the first 2021 prospect on the board for the Mountaineers.

WVSports.com will have more with Wilson in the near future.