2021 safety Lovett enjoys first trip to West Virginia football
West Virginia only just offered Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin 2021 safety Jordan Lovett recently but he took little time in making his first visit to campus.
Lovett, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, made the trek to Morgantown for the Dec. 14 junior day and left impressed with the experience overall.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news