West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Marshon Oxley

Oxley, 6-foot-3, 220-pounds, is coming off a season at the junior college level where he racked up 42 tackles and 12 sacks while he spent two seasons at Colorado State prior to that. In 2023 with the Rams, Oxley appeared in 11 games with 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks prior to arriving at Hutchinson.

West Virginia continues to reconstruct what the 2025 roster will look like with the commitment of another pass rushing option in Hutchinson C.C. EDGE Marshon Oxley .

Oxley picked West Virginia over offers from Washington State, Colorado State, Appalachian State, Western Kentucky, New Mexico State, Texas San Antonio, Massachusetts and Georgia State, among others.

The California native took a visit to Morgantown and was recruited by defensive line coach William Green, who he posted a photo with Jan. 25.

Oxley has at least two years of eligibility remaining in his college career.

WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Oxley and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

The data:

Oxley is an experienced pass rusher that has been productive both at the junior college level this past season as well as during his time at Colorado State. Last season, he recorded a dozen sacks and during the 2023 campaign was a productive piece to the Rams defense on a per snap basis.

Oxley appeared in a total of 11 games in 2023 with a total of 203 snaps and turned that into a productive line where he had 5.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Oxley graded out at 72.7 overall on the defensive side of the ball and posted a strong pass rushing mark of 77.2.

Along with his numbers in the stat book, Oxley also generated 5 hits on the quarterback and 5 hurries. He also displayed the ability to play multiple spots on defense both as a linebacker and even on the defensive line.

Fitting the program:

West Virginia has been looking to make over the defense heading into next season and Oxley is another option for the program as an experienced pass rusher with upside. He has already been productive at the FBS level and followed that up with a strong stint in junior college, too.

The Mountaineers have acquired some edge rushing options through the transfer portal and junior college ranks after the position was depleted due to graduation and Oxley is only going to help there. And with at least two years left depending on what unfolds with the junior college ruling, there is potential for multiple seasons where he could make an impact on the roster.

Oxley has been to Morgantown, as referenced by the pictures he posted, and while California hasn’t necessarily been a hotbed for the program in recent years it’s an addition that is coming in to play early.

Recruiting the position:

West Virginia has continued to keep all options open when it comes to adding pieces to the roster and at this point it seems that all positions are in the crosshairs. The Mountaineers had already added several edge rushers this off-season, but Oxley is just another to add to that list. Now, that could bring to a close with those edge type of options for now but with the way this off-season has operated it’s impossible to close the door on any single position receiving more help if the right fits are out there.