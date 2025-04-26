West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Kade Hensley

Hensley, 5-foot-10, 190-pounds, spent four years with the Chanticleers and started three of those as the field goal kicker for the football program. Over that time Hensley connected on 34-43 field goal attempts with a long of at least 48-yards in each of those seasons. In his final two years he hit 49-yard field goals.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added an experienced kicker to the roster with a commitment from Coastal Carolina transfer kicker Kade Hensley .

The Johnson City, Tennessee native entered the transfer portal April 17 and announced his commitment to the football program Saturday giving West Virginia a seasoned option.

Hensley has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Hensley becomes the second specialist to be added to the roster through the transfer market this off-season joining Tulane kickoff specialist Ethan Head who enrolled in January.

The data:

Hensley did not see any action in first year before taking over full-time as the field goal and PAT kicker during the 2022 season and holding that role the rest of his career at Coastal Carolina.

As a field goal kicker, Hesley connected on 34-43 attempts overall in his career and was 10-15 from 30-39 yards and 10-13 on attempts from 40-49 yards. He only attempted one unsuccessful field goal over 50-yards in his career. Hensley saved his best for last making 16-19 attempts in 2024 and finishing with an 85.4 field goal rating according to Pro Football Focus.

Of Hensley’s misses three were blocked.

Also strong in the PAT department, Hensley only misfired on one of his 117 attempts and gives plenty of experience for West Virginia at a position that the coaches felt needed addressed.

Fitting the program:

Hensley immediately steps into the specialist room with the most experience under his belt in terms of field goal kicking and point after touchdowns and has been successful in both categories. While there are exciting younger options on the roster, this essentially gives the Mountaineers more stability in the short term as those other pieces on the roster continue to develop.

With one season of eligibility remaining, it should be surprising if Hensley isn’t asked to step into that immediate role for West Virginia and handle the primary duties in those spots. It gives the Mountaineers experience in those areas to join what was already on the roster in kickoffs and punting.

Recruiting the position:

West Virginia should now be able to close the book on specialists with the addition of Hensley giving the Mountaineers potential experienced options at each of the primary kicking roles.