WVU takes series from UCF as they outlast them in an offensive thriller

UCF and West Virginia entered the weekend first and second in the Big 12 in batting, respectively and after scoring a combined five runs in game one on Friday, it was a completely different story in game two on Saturday.

There were a combined nine runs scored in the first inning alone, and in the end, West Virginia would lose their 5-0 lead, but came from behind multiple times, to help them win 15-10, and earn the series victory.

After totaling one hit on Friday, the Mountaineers matched that on the first pitch of the game on a single from Skylar King. The second batter, Kyle West, doubled Friday's total with a hit of his own as the Mountaineers had two on base with no outs.

The bases would ultimately be loaded, before the next four batters who stepped to the plate all drove in at least one run.

Gavin Kelly singled, Grant Hussey doubled, Brodie Kresser singled, and then Spencer Barnett hit a sac-fly as WVU led 5-0 at the end of the top of the first.

Gavin Van Kempen had quite the runway to work with as his offense posted a five-run lead before he even toed the rubber. He would struggle almost instantly, as two walks, a single, and a home run, put UCF down 5-4 in the blink of an eye, as Van Kempen had not even recorded an out.

The 5-4 score held until the fourth as WVU's Ben McDougal settled things down, and UCF starting pitcher Russell Sandefer started to figure things out.

The Knights were next to strike on the scoreboard, adding two runs against Ben Hudson as three hits in the inning scored two runs to give UCF a 6-5 lead.

WVU tied things up in the top of the fifth, but UCF retook the lead in the bottom of the inning, putting them ahead 7-6. Both teams traded runs again in the seventh, as WVU once again tied it, before UCF led 8-7 at the end of the inning.

West Virginia answered back in a big way in the eighth, putting up four runs in the top of the inning.

The inning started with Grant Hussey reaching base on an error, before Brodie Kresser singled. Those two were advanced to second and third on a bunt before King delivered a two-run double, going down the left field line, putting West Virginia in front 9-8.

WVU extended that lead to 11-8 as Armani Guzman bunted home Jace Rinehart, before King scored on a groundball from Logan Sauve.

Chase Meyer, who pitched on Friday, was back on the bump late in the game on Saturday. He entered the game in the seventh, allowing one run on two hits. Now with the lead in the eighth, a runner reached on an error, before he exited after a walk on what looked to be a botched strike three call.

In came Carson Estridge, who closed Friday's game, trying to get out of the jam with only one out in the inning. Estridge allowed a single to the first batter he faced, before DeAmez Ross walked on eight pitches to make the game 11-9 in favor of the Mountaineers with still one out. UCF scored one more on a sac-fly to make it 11-10 heading to the ninth.

In the ninth, WVU's offense added some much-needed insurance, as Ben Lumsden, who was 2-for-22 entering the night, hit a three-run home run and the Mountaineers took a 15-10 lead heading to the bottom of the inning.

It would not be the easiest inning in the world for Estridge, allowing a pair of hits, but he was able to retire the side and seal the win.

Kresser finished the game going 3-for-5 at the plate, while West went 3-for-3.

UCF out-hit WVU 16-13, while the Knights left 16 total runners on base.

WVU used a total of eight pitchers on the night, as Estridge finished the final 1.2 innings, allowing no runs on three hits.