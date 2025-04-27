Recruiting is a key element for Rodriguez in building coaching staff

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez wants everybody in his program to recruit.

Whether that’s an assistant coach or a member of the strength staff, the veteran coach wants all of them to have the ability to recruit, given how important it is in today’s college football.

“Everybody recruits. Everybody. And everybody has to have the ability to recruit,” he said.

Now, while the degrees of exactly how much each of the coaching staff is involved depend on a number of different factors but whether a coach is on the road or staying on campus they have an important role to play in the recruiting process.

Especially given how critical the evaluation process has become, which makes identifying coaches who have experience in doing that. While there is more time to evaluate at the high school level, things move at rapid speeds in the transfer portal so that makes having a keen eye critical.

“Evaluation has always been important in recruiting but never more important than now,” he said.

That makes finding some seasoned coaches key in addition to some of the young talented pieces on the staff due to their experience in evaluating over their careers.

“A veteran coach has got more experience evaluating,” he said.

Every coach needs to take on a big role in recruiting so much so that Rodriguez is making it a critical criteria for any potential holes on his staff.

For example, when both the running backs and inside wide receiver spots opened it was something that was at the forefront in finding a replacement.

“Let me find the guy that can do the best job recruiting,” Rodriguez said.