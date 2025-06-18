Advertisement
Published Jun 18, 2025
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Returning Career Snap Counts: Offense
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

So here is who returns on offense for the 2025 season including transfers and the snaps they played in their careers.

Advertisement
Quarterbacks
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Nicco Marchiol

423

19

Max Brown*

313

12

Jaylen Henderson*

248

9

Running Backs
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Jaylan Knighton*

1,274

41

Tye Edwards*

740

22

Jahiem White

705

25

Diore Hubbard

3

2

Kannon Katzer*

6

1

Wide Receivers
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Justin Smith-Brown

1,345

29

Jaden Bray

1,186

30

Jeff Weimer*

1,162

19

Oran Singleton*

823

21

Preston Fox

819

30

Rodney Gallagher

750

26

Cam Vaughn*

646

17

Cyrus Traugh*

621

14

Jordan McCants*

509

23

Christian Hamilton*

248

12

Jarod Bowie*

176

16

Jarel Williams

109

16

Logan Ramper*

Tight Ends
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Grayson Barnes*

773

26

Jacob Barrick*

614

25

Colin McBee

10

3

Ryan Ward*

8

3

Offensive Line
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Mickel Clay*

1,138

29

Carson Lee*

1,124

20

Walter Young Bear*

1,116

22

Xavier Bausley

952

20

Donovan Haslam*

761

21

Ty'kieast Crawford*

643

39

Malik Agbo*

170

20

Landen Livingston

124

10

Kimo Makane'ole*

63

8

Ayden Bussell*

62

3

Nick Krahe

30

4

Wyatt Minor*

3

1

Robby Martin*

Josh Aisosa*

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

Advertisement