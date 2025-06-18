Kirkland wants WVU special teams to focus on accountability, field position

Special teams matter. And Pat Kirkland is making sure they do at West Virginia.

“We’re not just checking a box,” he said. “We want to be aggressive and opportunistic. Special teams can win or lose games fast. But it’s also an area where you can create an edge.”

Now overseeing all special teams units along with his defensive assistant role, Kirkland is building a foundation rooted in accountability.

“Sometimes a fair catch is better than a return,” he said. “If it hits the ground and rolls 17 more yards, that’s on us.”

He put a spotlight on field position and what he called the battle for hidden yardage.

“Special teams is about execution, but also mentality,” he said. “We want guys who aren’t just fast or athletic. They need to be reliable. They need to make you right even when the call isn’t perfect.”

Back in the spring, the focus was more on evaluation than assigning roles, something that shaped the groundwork heading into midsummer.

“We’re still figuring out returners,” Kirkland said. “Right now we’ve got five to seven guys we’re looking at. Coach Rod will make the final call, but I’m gathering everything I can.”

He’s open to using key offensive players on special teams if they’re the best option, referencing Noel Devine as a past example.

“It makes the opponent nervous too,” he said.

Being a returner is more than just speed. Kirkland said it comes down to trust and poise.

“You’ve got to be fearless, smart, and someone we can count on to secure the ball. You can’t afford mistakes in the kicking game.”

Kirkland said special teams coordination is a different challenge every week.

“You’re not just preparing one group. You’re managing six. And you’re seeing a different look from every opponent,” he said. “Our core philosophy stays the same, but we want enough variety to keep people guessing.”

And yes, trick plays are part of the plan—but only when they’re ready.

“My job during the week is to give Coach Rod the confidence to call it on game day,” Kirkland said. “We want to be aggressive, but only if we know we can execute it.”

Special teams may not always be the headline, but Kirkland wants it to be a difference-maker.

“It’s 18 to 20 percent of the game,” he said. “We’re going to make sure it matters.”