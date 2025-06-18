WVU Athletics Launches Gold & Blue Enterprises

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – (June 18, 2025) - The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announces the launch of Gold & Blue Enterprises, an initiative designed to revolutionize the student-athlete experience and enhance the Mountaineers' competitive edge in the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics.

Gold & Blue Enterprises will play a central role in advancing the mission of WVU Athletics by focusing on strategic initiatives that drive success in competition and in the evolving Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. By serving as a key partner in the development of a comprehensive, innovative and sustainable NIL and revenue-generating ecosystem, Gold & Blue Enterprises will support Mountaineer student-athletes and position WVU as a national leader in the future of collegiate athletics.

Gold & Blue Enterprises will operate with two primary priorities: to generate new and diversified revenue streams that fuel the continued success of WVU Athletics, and to harness the strength and visibility of the WVU brand to elevate the personal and professional opportunities available to Mountaineer student-athletes.

“The launch of Gold & Blue Enterprises is a major breakthrough for WVU Athletics and its student-athletes. We are taking a hands-on approach to maximize Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for our students and develop innovative partnerships to generate the revenues we need to thrive,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “I want to thank everyone involved with helping to create and launch this proactive business venture that will work to keep WVU relevant and winning on the national stage. In today’s competitive NIL industry, the launch of GBE is a victory for all Mountaineers.”

Key Features of Gold & Blue Enterprises:

Comprehensive NIL Support:Offering a full suite of services, including education, compliance guidance and personalized brand development to support student-athletes in maximizing their NIL opportunities.

Strategic Partnerships:Collaborating with leading marketing and advertising agencies to connect student-athletes with corporate partners, facilitating meaningful endorsement opportunities and brand alignments.

Innovative Business Structure:Operating with a private-sector approach, Gold & Blue Enterprises integrates sales, media, marketing and business operations to drive revenue and support the long-term sustainability of WVU Athletics.

Leadership and Governance:A dedicated leadership team will oversee Gold & Blue Enterprises, ensuring alignment with WVU's mission and values while fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.

Gold & Blue Enterprises draws inspiration from successful models at peer institutions, adapting best practices to meet the unique needs of WVU student-athletes and the broader Mountaineer community. This initiative underscores WVU's proactive approach to the changing collegiate athletics landscape, emphasizing the importance of adaptability, strategic planning and student-athlete empowerment.

In this new era of collegiate athletics, support through the Mountaineer Unrestricted Fund within the Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) is more important than ever. Gifts to this fund, no matter the size, directly impact the areas of greatest need within WVU Athletics and help ensure that its student-athletes have the resources to succeed. Join the MAC and make your gift today atWVUGAME.com.

More information about Gold & Blue Enterprises and its initiatives will be released in the coming weeks and months atgoldandblueenterprises.com.