West Virginia lands Coastal Carolina kicker transfer Kade Hensley

Hensley, 5-foot-10, 190-pounds, spent four seasons with the Chanticleers, where he redshirted in his first year before taking over kicking duties as a redshirt freshman.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has landed another commitment from Coastal Carolina kicker Kade Hensley .

Over his career, Hensley has connected on 34-43 field goals with a long of 49 yards in two separate seasons. Hensley also scored 117 points after touchdowns.

The Johnson City, Tennessee, native entered the transfer portal April 17 and announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on social media.

Hensley has one year of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Hensey in the near future.