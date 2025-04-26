West Virginia committed to success in football

West Virginia is a football program that is committed to winning.

That is evident in a number of ways with of course the financial commitment as well as when athletic director Wren Baker stated that the Mountaineers will being operating at a full share.

On top of that, the facilities in Morgantown remain a priority with the latest project being the installation of new turf both on the practice field and in the stadium.

“So that’s going to be a great thing. It’s time now to get that done,” head coach Rich Rodriguez said.

That was scheduled even before Rodriguez arrived in Morgantown but it’s again a sign that the football program wants to continue to evolve to compete in this ever-changing landscape.

An example of that is the $55 million in upgrades that have occurred in the Puskar Center looking completely different from when Rodriguez used to roam the sidelines at West Virginia 17-years ago.

“We have everything we need here and then some,” Rodriguez said.

The goal is to present the program in a way that displays that financial commitment and that is certainly unfolding to those that make their way to Morgantown in order to see it.

“When you come in this building for the first time, or you come in there as a recruit or a family, you can see there’s a commitment to football,” Rodriguez said.