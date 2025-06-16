2026 commitment Emory Snyder sees everything on West Virginia official

Snyder, 6-foot-4, 205-pounds, was able to spend more much time going in-depth with the coaching staff and spent more time interacting with the players.

Bixby (Okla.) 2026 defensive back Emory Snyder came into his official visit to West Virginia already having been to campus but the trip still provided plenty of new insight into his future home.

Over the course of the trip, Snyder was able to play games and eat a lot during the course of his experience.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect also was able to sit down and break down film with nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich and defensive coordinator Zac Alley.

“We broke down film and they showed me exactly how I will be used in the defense and the type of production I have the ability to produce,” he said.

And both coaches made it crystal clear where he fits into the picture with the Mountaineers.

“They reassured me that I am a pivotal person in this class, and they think of me as a leader and a player who could eventually become a captain,” he said.

Snyder plans to major in mechanical engineering, so he spent time touring the academic facilities as well and got even more insight into that aspect of things.

However, the highlight of the experience was spending time with the players and having a chance to bond with his future teammates while on campus.

Snyder is now excited to join the Mountaineers football program after his senior season and this visit only furthered his belief in the football program and their plans.

“Everything on this trip just further reassured that I made the right decision,” he said.