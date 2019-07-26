News More News
2021 WR Wilson-Lamp earns West Virginia offer after camp

West Virginia football became the fifth offer for Andrew Wilson-Lamp.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Massillon (Oh.) Washington 2021 wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp didn’t believe he was having a good day at the final one-day camp of the summer at West Virginia.

Quite the opposite, in fact, as Wilson-Lamp told his mom that he wasn’t performing well during the course of the event. Turns out, he might have undersold it a bit.

The 6-foot-2, 160-pounder, received an offer from the Mountaineers following his performance largely based on his speed as well as his ability to catch the football.

{{ article.author_name }}