2022 LB Hunter adds West Virginia to offer list
Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes 2022 linebacker DeAunte Hunter doesn’t have any leaders yet in his recruitment, but West Virginia is certainly doing its part to make their interest known.
Hunter, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, has collected offers from West Virginia, Mississippi, Cincinnati and Troy with interest from many others but the Mountaineers are one that have been involved for quite some time.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news