2022 QB Cobb likes West Virginia football
Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick 2022 quarterback Kaden Cobb has started to get an idea of which schools are serious in recruiting him once the contact period opened and one of those is West Virginia.
Cobb, 6-foot-3, 192-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers after a conversation with quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news