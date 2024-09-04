The WVSports.com Newcomer of the Week is West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter.
The 6-foot-2, 242-pound redshirt freshman led the team with 10 tackles against Penn State, including five solo stops, five assists, and one pass breakup.
Trotter's 78.2 Pro Football Focus grade was the highest among the Mountaineers in the season opener.
Last season, Trotter was redshirted after suffering an injury. The West Virginia coaching staff expects him to be a key contributor to this year’s defense.
Mountaineer defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley was not surprised by Trotter's performance. "He's exactly what we thought. He's a great player," Lesley said.
