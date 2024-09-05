You might remember these Great Danes when they were WVU football targets

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Albany players who at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitment as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Great Danes were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

West Virginia offered Bell in the 2019 class as he is the son of former Mountaineers player Grantis Bell but things never really got past that point between the pair. He would receive an offer from the Mountaineers in June of 2017 and would commit to Connecticut in December of 2018. From there he would transfer to Marshall before ending up at Albany for his final season of eligibility.

Joe-Kamara grew up following the West Virginia football program and was impressed with former players such as Karl Joseph. But things never really took off on the recruiting trail and he signed with Temple. He appeared in five games during his time there and then transferred to Monmouth where he had 10 starts in his first season with 58 tackles and then 61 tackles over 11 games in 2023 before transferring again.