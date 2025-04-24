West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Josh Aisosa

The Oklahoma native only spent one season with the Sooners where he did not see the field this past year.

Aisosa, 6-foot-3, 322-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers after taking an official visit to campus giving the program another option up front.

The West Virginia football program continues to round out the offensive line through the transfer portal and has added another piece to the roster in Oklahoma lineman Josh Aisosa.

Aisosa has all four years of eligibility remaining in his career and becomes the eighth transfer addition for the Mountaineers at the position since head coach Rich Rodriguez took over. He is the second that has come since the spring transfer portal window opened along with North Alabama offensive tackle Mickel Clay.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer of Aisosa and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

Fitting the program:

West Virginia must replace seven of the top eight linemen from a season ago including all five of the starters. That has made finding quality options that can compete not only for starting roles but depth considering several of the young players in the program also elected to exit through the transfer portal.

Aisosa is a big-bodied offensive lineman that likely slots somewhere in the interior for West Virginia either at center or guard and provides another players that can compete for time at those spots. But even if he doesn’t make his way into a starting role in year one, Aisosa does have all four years remaining which means there is potential for him to step into a much bigger role in year two given the current construction of the room.

This is a talented offensive lineman that was a very good high school player.

West Virginia was able to host Aisosa on a visit and he was able to see things first-hand before making his commitment which means that there shouldn’t be any issues with his new surroundings. West Virginia is now up to 19 players that can play offensive line on the roster but now it’s about sorting those out.

Recruiting the position:

The biggest question now becomes is this going to be it for West Virginia when it comes to adding to the offensive line through the transfer portal? The likely scenario is no, even given the current numbers on the roster as the coaching staff is looking to get at least eight to 10 players that can be counted on in games.

Aisosa is much like previous addition Robby Martin in the sense that he doesn’t have a lot of on the field experience but is an offensive lineman that brings a strong pedigree to the table. The coaching staff has continued to be aggressive adding pieces up front and that likely isn’t going to completely stop.