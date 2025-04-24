Hodge Announces Mike Randle to Men’s Basketball Staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (April 24, 2025) – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Ross Hodge has announced the hiring of Mike Randle as an assistant coach.

Randle, a native of Houston, spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at North Texas. Randle has 11 years of coaching experience.

“Mike is one of the best up and coming young coaches in America,” Hodge said. “He is an elite relationship builder and has made impactful connections nationally. Mike is a tireless worker and pours his heart into mentoring young men.”

This past season at North Texas, the Mean Green won 27 games and advanced to the semifinals of NIT. The Mean Green ranked third in the country in scoring defense at 60.1 points per game, 1.5 points behind first-place Houston. UNT had the AAC’s second-most efficient offense and second-most efficient defense. UNT’s 27 wins were the second-most single season wins in school history and the 14 league victories were tied for the third-most league wins in school history. North Texas had five players earn all-conference honors

UNT won 19 games in his first season in 2023-24 and reached the second round of the NIT. The 10 league wins and .555 league winning percentage were both the best by a first-year UNT men’s basketball staff. Randle recruited some of North Texas’ top performers and helped mentor guard Jason Edwards and Atin Wright to first-team all-conference honors. UNT won 46 games in Randle’s two seasons in Denton.

“I’m humbled and honored to be joining the West Virginia University basketball family,” Randle said. “I want to thank coach Ross Hodge and the administration for a tremendous opportunity.”

Randle joined the UNT staff after spending one season at Southeastern Louisiana. He helped the Lions to 18 wins and a top three finish in the Southland Conference with a 12-6 record. SLU’s 12 league wins were tied for its most since 2018. Southeastern Louisiana averaged more than 77.5 points per game and were one of the nation’s best at not turning the ball over and making 3s, while mentoring Boogie Anderson to first team all-league honors.

Prior to Southeastern Louisiana, Randle made a name for himself in the junior college ranks. He spent the 2021-22 season at Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Florida, as an assistant coach and helped them to 28 wins, a conference championship, seven all-conference selections and a first team All-American in AJ Cajuste.

Randle spent the 2020-21 season at Kilgore College as an assistant coach and led them to the NJCAA National Tournament for the first time since 2013. Kilgore finished with 18 wins in the COVID shortened season. Randle mentored Dantwan Grimes who later transferred to Baylor.

Prior to becoming a college coach, Randle was an assistant coach at Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio and postgraduate prep school DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Randle is a 2015 graduate from Eastern New Mexico State. He began his playing career at Paris Junior College and led them to a NJCAA Region XIV conference championship.