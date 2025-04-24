Oklahoma OL Aisosa commits to West Virginia

Aisosa, 6-foot-3, 323-pounds, spent only one season with the Sooners after enrolling in January of 2024 and then entering the transfer portal April 18.

The Oklahoma native did not see the field during his redshirt freshman campaign, but the interior lineman was working as the backup center for the Sooners in the spring.

Aisosa was named the 2023 Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and 6A-1 District 2 Offensive Lineman of the Year during his senior season.

Out of high school, Aisosa also held offers from Iowa State, Navy, Tulsa, North Texas, UNLV and more.

Aisosa has four years of eligibility remaining and becomes the most recent addition for West Virginia out of the transfer portal on the offensive line since Rich Rodriguez took over the program.

WVSports.com will have more with Aisosa in the near future.