2027 EDGE ShaMar Chilton talks West Virginia camp experience

Chilton, 6-foot-0, 234-pounds, was named the fastest big man at the camp which didn’t necessarily take him by surprise given his skill set.

Columbus (Oh.) Westland 2027 edge ShaMar Chilton visited West Virginia for the first one-day camp of the summer and left impressed with the experience.

“I knew I was definitely going to be one of the top fastest linemen with my speed,” he said.

Overall, Chilton was impressed with what he saw during his time on campus largely when it comes to the energy that the coaching staff brought to the table during the camp.

“Coaches gave great feedback and advice for me to take back to Ohio and use for my upcoming junior season,” he said.

Chilton is being targeted as an outside linebacker or defensive end and he received the invite to camp from defensive line coach William Green.

“I performed well at defensive end,” he said.

Chilton left Morgantown highly impressed with the experience and is excited to continue to build the relationship with the new coaching staff and hopes it continues to grow.

The 2027 prospect plans to return to West Virginia at some point in the future but also will be heading to Toledo, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Kentucky and Buffalo for visits.

But the Mountaineers definitely made a good impression.

“I loved WVU,” he said.