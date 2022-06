2023 LB Cutter makes West Virginia Mountaineers football his pick

West Virginia has landed another key piece to the 2023 recruiting class with a commitment from Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter following an official visit to campus.

Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz served as the lead recruiter for Cutter and the pair developed a close relationship over the past several months.

The Mountaineers offered Cutter a month ago but had been in contact prior to that. The linebacker was naturally excited to add West Virginia to his collection.

“This offer is one that I have been waiting on and really working towards for a while,” he said.

Cutter is slotted to play one of the inside linebacker positions in the scheme and the coaching staff likes his nose for the ball and how he can wrap up and tackle.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is coming off a dominant season where he recorded 158 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and an interception on the defensive side of the ball. He also averaged 6.3 yards per carry while spending time as a running back last season.

West Virginia had been trending for Cutter for some time but after taking an official visit to campus he decided that the time was now to end his recruitment and pledge to the Mountaineers.

Cutter becomes the 13th commitment for West Virginia in the 2023 recruiting class and is the second at the linebacker spot along with Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2023 linebacker Josiah Trotter.

WVSports.com will have more with Cutter in the near future.