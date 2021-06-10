Loxahatchee (Fla.) King's Academy 2023 quarterback Will Prichard made the trek north to compete in the West Virginia one-day camp June 7 and made a positive impression with his performance.

Prichard, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, already held offers from Auburn, Arizona, Utah, Vanderbilt, Rhode Island, East Carolina, Ball State, Wyoming and UTSA but wanted to showcase what he could do in front of the Mountaineers coaching staff.