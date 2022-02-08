Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield 2023 athlete Caleb Woodson learned a lot about the West Virginia football program on his junior day stop to campus at the end of January.

Woodson, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, was able to get a complete picture look at what the program had to offer outside of just what can be seen on the surface.

That meant not only the success of the football team or the impressive facilities, but the academic side of things as well.